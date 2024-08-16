Weather Update for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug – WEATHER – Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing clear skies this morning, with temperatures currently at 16°C. The humidity is high at 98%, creating a slightly damp feeling in the air. Winds are calm at the moment, but they will pick up later in the day, with a northwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h near noon.

The day will start off mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. However, skies are expected to clear later in the day, although it will remain hazy in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 26°C, with the humidex making it feel like 30°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advisable.

Weekend Forecast: August 17-18, 2024

Saturday: The morning will be mainly cloudy, but it will clear in the afternoon. Winds will again be from the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h near noon. The high will reach 23°C, feeling like 25°C with the humidex. The UV index will be higher at 6, so plan accordingly. Saturday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures cooling down to 11°C.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with a high of 19°C. The night will be clear, and temperatures will drop to a low of 10°C, making for a crisp, cool evening.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests dressing in layers, with light, breathable clothing for the warm afternoon and a jacket for the cooler, breezy evening. Don’t forget sunscreen for the higher UV levels and an umbrella in case you encounter morning showers.