Wasaho Cree Nation: Breezy and Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

WASAHO CREE NATION – Wasaho Cree Nation is waking up to cloudy skies with a current temperature of 19°C. The humidity is at 84%, making it feel a bit muggy, and the wind is blowing from the southwest at 13 km/h. There is a 30% chance of showers this morning as the wind shifts to the northwest, picking up to 30 km/h with gusts reaching 50 km/h by noon.

The high for the day will be around 20°C, but with the humidex, it will feel closer to 25°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, so minimal sun protection is needed.

Tonight’s Forecast

The cloudy conditions will persist into the evening, with the northwest wind continuing at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, making for a breezy night. Temperatures will drop to a cool 10°C.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-19, 2024

Saturday: The day will start mainly cloudy, but the skies are expected to clear in the afternoon. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will be a cooler 15°C. Saturday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Expect a sunny day with a high of 15°C, and clear skies continuing into the night with a low of 8°C. Monday: Similar weather continues with sunny skies and a high of 15°C during the day and a low of 8°C at night.

What to Wear

Given the cooler temperatures and breezy conditions, it’s best to wear layers today. A light jacket or sweater will be useful, especially in the evening when temperatures drop. An umbrella might also come in handy for the morning, just in case you encounter a shower.