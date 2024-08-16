Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Misty Morning with Showers Likely

Dryden – WEATHER – Vermilion Bay and Dryden are starting the day with misty conditions and a temperature of 17°C. The humidity is at 100%, creating a thick, damp atmosphere with visibility reduced to just 5 km.

Winds are coming from the northeast at 13 km/h, with gusts up to 30 km/h, adding a bit of a chill to the air.

Throughout the day, expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

The wind will increase slightly to 20 km/h from the northeast. The high temperature will reach 22°C, but with the humidex, it will feel more like 28°C.

Tonight’s Forecast

This evening will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Local smoke from nearby wildfires is expected to move in late this evening and overnight, which could affect air quality. Winds will become light as the evening progresses, and temperatures will drop to a low of 15°C.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-18, 2024

The day will start sunny but will become a mix of sun and clouds by late morning. Local smoke will still be present. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h will calm by the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 29°C. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods with a low of 15°C. Sunday: Expect a sunny day with a high of 25°C, followed by a clear night with a low of 14°C.

What to Wear

Today, lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm, humid conditions. Keep a light jacket or umbrella handy in case of showers, and be prepared for smoky conditions later in the evening.