Sioux Lookout Weather: Rainy Start with Clearing Ahead

Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout is experiencing light rain this morning, with a current temperature of 17°C. The humidity is at 100%, making it feel very damp and muggy. Winds are light from the northeast at 6 km/h.

The Barometric pressure is at 100.9 kPa and is falling, indicating that the rain might continue for a bit.

As the day progresses, expect the cloudy conditions to persist with a 40% chance of additional showers. The wind will pick up from the northeast, reaching 20 km/h by late morning. The high temperature will reach 22°C, but it will feel more like 27°C with the humidex.

Tonight’s Forecast

This evening will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of lingering showers. There will also be local smoke late this evening and overnight, likely from nearby wildfires, so be mindful if you have respiratory issues. The wind will die down, becoming light, and temperatures will drop to 14°C.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-19, 2024

Saturday: The day will be mainly sunny, though local smoke will still be present. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h in the morning will calm by the afternoon. The high will be a warm 26°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. Saturday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

The day will be mainly sunny, though local smoke will still be present. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h in the morning will calm by the afternoon. The high will be a warm 26°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. Saturday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 14°C. Sunday: Expect a sunny day with a high of 24°C, and clear skies will continue into the night with a low of 14°C.

Expect a sunny day with a high of 24°C, and clear skies will continue into the night with a low of 14°C. Monday: More sunshine is in store with a high of 23°C, and the night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

What to Wear

Given the mix of rain, humidity, and local smoke, it’s best to dress in light, breathable clothing today, with a waterproof layer for the rain. Keep an umbrella handy this morning, and be prepared for cooler, smoky conditions this evening.