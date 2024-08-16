Neskantaga Weather: Cloudy Skies and Afternoon Showers

Neskantaga – WEATHER – Today is starting the day with clear skies and a temperature of 15°C. The humidity is high at 97%, making the air feel damp, with only a light breeze from the south at 4 km/h. As the day progresses, expect the skies to become mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon.

There’s also a risk of thunderstorms, and the temperature will rise to a warm 28°C, with the humidex making it feel more like 33°C. The UV index is 6, so be mindful of sun exposure.

Tonight, the cloudy conditions will continue with a 40% chance of evening showers and a possible thunderstorm. The skies are expected to clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to 17°C.

Weekend Forecast: August 17-18, 2024

Saturday will start off cloudy but should clear by the afternoon. The wind will pick up from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, with a high of 23°C. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C. Saturday night will be clear, cooling down to 13°C. Sunday looks sunny with a high of 21°C, and the evening will be clear with a low of 10°C.

What to Wear

Dress lightly today due to the warm temperatures and high humidity, but be prepared for possible rain and thunderstorms. A light waterproof jacket would be useful, especially for the evening when the weather starts to clear but remains cool.