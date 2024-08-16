Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods: Morning Showers with Clearing Later

KENORA – WEATHER – Weather conditions wise, we are starting the day with light rain and a current temperature of 17°C. The humidity is very high at 99%, making the air feel heavy and damp.

Winds are coming from the northeast at 12 km/h. The rain is expected to end this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of additional showers throughout the day. The wind will increase to 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h by late morning. The high today will be around 26°C, with the humidex making it feel more like 32°C.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Local smoke from nearby wildfires is expected to move in late this evening and overnight. Winds will continue from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light later in the evening. The low will be around 16°C.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-18, 2024

Saturday: The day will be mainly sunny, though local smoke may persist, impacting air quality. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods with a low of 16°C.

Sunday: Expect a sunny day with a high of 25°C, followed by a clear night with a low of 15°C.

What to Wear

Given the mix of showers and potential smoke, it’s best to dress in light, breathable clothing with a waterproof layer. An umbrella might be handy this morning, and be prepared for hazy conditions tonight.