August 16, 2024 – Thunder Bay: Morning Showers with Cloudy Skies

THUNDER BAY – Weather – After a night of rain and breeze we are forecast for more wet stuff this morning.

Thunder Bay starts Friday with light rain and a temperature of 18°C. The humidity is at 99%, making the air feel very damp, and the wind is blowing from the east-northeast at 11 km/h. The rain is expected to continue until around noon, after which the skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of additional showers.

The high for today will reach 19°C.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain cloudy with a continued 40% chance of showers. The temperature will drop to 15°C, making for a cooler night.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-18, 2024

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will pick up from the northeast, reaching 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h by late morning. The high will be 24°C, but it will feel warmer with a humidex of 30°C. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods with a low of 14°C. Sunday: Expect sunny skies with a high of 24°C, and the night will be clear with a low of 12°C.

What to Wear

Light layers and waterproof gear are recommended today due to the ongoing rain and cooler temperatures. A light jacket will be useful in the evening as temperatures drop.