Atikokan and Fort Frances: Cloudy with Showers Likely

Fort Frances – Weather – Atikokan and Fort Frances are starting the day with temperatures around 18°C, high humidity at 94%, and a northeast wind at 11 km/h. The conditions are currently unobserved, but expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day.

Winds will pick up from the north, reaching 20 km/h, which will add a bit of a chill despite the high temperature of 21°C. With the humidex, it will feel more like 28°C.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of lingering showers. Local smoke is expected to move in overnight, which could affect air quality. The wind will continue from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, before becoming light after midnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of 14°C.

Weekend Outlook: August 17-18, 2024

Saturday: The morning will start clear, but the afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers. Local smoke will still be present, and the wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex making it feel like 32°C. Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a low of 16°C.

Sunday: Expect a sunny day with a high of 26°C, and the night will be clear with a low of 16°C.

What to Wear

Dress in layers today, as it will be cooler with potential rain in the forecast. A light waterproof jacket is recommended, especially for the evening when the temperatures drop and local smoke rolls in.