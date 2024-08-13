Weather Alert: Extreme Heat and Air Quality Advisory for Northern Ontario Communities

August 13, 2024 – High Temperatures and Smoke Warnings

Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake should be prepared for challenging weather conditions today, with both a Heat Warning and an Air Quality Alert in effect.

Heat Warning Details:

A prolonged heat event continues across the region, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 29°C today. The humidex will make it feel more like 34°C, and these conditions are expected to persist through Thursday. Nights will remain warm with lows around 18°C.

Key Health Advice:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Air Quality Alert Details:

Smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and the northern Prairies is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in the region. The smoke is expected to affect air quality throughout today and into the night.

Health Risks:

Vulnerable Groups at Risk: Seniors, pregnant individuals, children, outdoor workers, and those with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk.

Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies with local smoke persisting. The temperature will drop to 17°C.

Safety Reminders:

Air Quality: Protect your indoor air from smoke by using air filters and keeping windows closed.

These advisories are a reminder to prioritize health and safety during extreme weather events. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from the impacts of heat and smoke​