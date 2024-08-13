Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Alert: Extreme Heat and Smoke Hazards

August 13, 2024 – Hot and Smoky Conditions

Residents of Wasaho Cree Nation should be prepared for challenging weather conditions today and over the next few days. The current temperature is 14°C with mostly cloudy skies, but significant weather changes are expected.

Two Weather Advisories Are in Effect:

Air Quality Alert: Smoke from forest fires in the northern Prairies and northern Ontario is expected to impact the area, leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility. Fine particles in the smoke pose a serious health risk, particularly for vulnerable groups such as seniors, pregnant individuals, children, and those with chronic health conditions. Everyone is advised to limit time outdoors, especially during strenuous activities, and to keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Using a good quality air filter or a portable air purifier indoors can help reduce exposure to harmful particles. If you must be outdoors, wearing a well-fitting N95 mask can provide some protection. Heat Warning: A multi-day heat event is underway, with temperatures expected to reach up to 32°C today, and humidex values making it feel like 37°C. The heat wave is expected to continue through Thursday, with temperatures only slightly cooler by nightfall. This extreme heat can affect everyone, especially vulnerable populations. It is crucial to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and check on those who may be more at risk.

Tonight: Expect a few clouds and continuing smoke. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening, with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, August 14: Another hot day with a high of 32°C. Winds will pick up from the southwest in the afternoon. The night will be clear with a low of 19°C.

Thursday, August 15: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28°C. Showers may continue into the evening with a low of 17°C.

Health and Safety Recommendations

Air Quality : Reduce outdoor activities and keep indoor air clean. If you experience symptoms like chest pain or severe coughing, seek medical help immediately.

: Reduce outdoor activities and keep indoor air clean. If you experience symptoms like chest pain or severe coughing, seek medical help immediately. Heat Safety: Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and avoid leaving anyone, especially children and pets, in parked vehicles.

Did You Know? Smoke from wildfires can travel thousands of kilometers, impacting air quality far from the fire source. Staying informed and taking precautions can significantly reduce health risks.