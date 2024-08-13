Two Arrested After Vehicle Lands in Ditch on Highway 611 Near La Vallee

(La Vallee, ON) – A routine report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 611 escalated into a criminal investigation, resulting in two arrests and multiple charges.

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 8:30 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Fort Frances Detachment responded to a call about a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 611 North, near Kliner Road. Upon arrival, officers quickly determined that the driver was impaired. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been taken without consent, and the driver provided a false name to the officers.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. The driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment, where breath alcohol testing confirmed impairment.

Hailey Debungie, 23, of Fort Frances, faces several charges, including:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Obstruct Peace Officer

Take motor vehicle without consent

Debungie was held in custody and is set to appear in bail court on August 13, 2024, in Fort Frances.

Devon Tuesday, 27, of Fort Frances, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is charged with being the occupant of a motor vehicle taken without consent. Tuesday was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Court of Justice on September 23, 2024.

Impaired driving remains a serious public safety issue. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 911 immediately. Road safety is a responsibility shared by all.