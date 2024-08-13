Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Heat and Haze

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay is waking up to cool, partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12.3°C. The humidity is high at 98%, and the winds are light from the west at 6 km/h. Visibility is good at 16 km, but fog patches are expected to dissipate as the morning progresses.

Today’s Forecast

As the day moves forward, Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm during this time. The temperature is expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 28°C, with a humidex making it feel like 33°C. Local smoke from regional forest fires will move in late this morning and linger into the afternoon, potentially impacting air quality. Winds will pick up, becoming westerly at 30 km/h.

Tonight

This evening will start with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of early showers, along with a continued risk of thunderstorms. The skies will clear up as the night progresses, though haze will persist, and fog patches are expected to form before morning. The temperature will drop to a mild 13°C.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, August 14 : Expect sunny skies with morning fog patches clearing. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

: Expect sunny skies with morning fog patches clearing. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is recommended. Thursday, August 15 : Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The temperature will peak at 24°C. Expect a higher chance of rain (60%) in the evening, with a low of 15°C.

: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers during the day. The temperature will peak at 24°C. Expect a higher chance of rain (60%) in the evening, with a low of 15°C. Friday, August 16: The cloudy trend continues with a 60% chance of showers and a cooler high of 21°C. The rain is likely to persist into the evening, with temperatures dropping to 14°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. Light, breathable clothing will be ideal for the warm afternoon, but keep a jacket handy for the cooler morning and potential evening showers.

Did You Know? Thunder Bay’s weather can vary greatly, with foggy, cool mornings often giving way to hot and hazy afternoons—especially when smoke from distant wildfires drifts into the area.