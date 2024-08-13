Thunder Bay Fire Responds to Structural Fire on Bethune Street, Highlights Importance of Fire Safety

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 8:06 this morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire on Bethune Street. The response involved six pumpers, an aerial ladder, and a command vehicle.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Upon arrival, fire crews quickly applied water to the exterior of the structure before entering the building to extinguish the remaining flames.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasizes the critical importance of working smoke detectors on all levels of the home. Smoke detectors are a vital first line of defense, providing early warnings that can save lives by giving residents precious time to escape during a fire.

In addition to having functional smoke detectors, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue urges residents to create and regularly practice a fire escape plan. A well-thought-out plan should include:

Two Exit Routes: Ensure that every room in your home has at least two ways out, typically a door and a window.

Meeting Place: Designate a safe meeting spot outside the home where all family members can gather once they've evacuated.

Regular Drills: Conduct fire drills at least twice a year to make sure everyone, including children, knows what to do in case of a fire.

Fire prevention is equally important in safeguarding your home. Key practices include:

Keep Flammable Items Away from Heat Sources: Maintain a safe distance between flammable items and anything that could ignite them, such as stoves, heaters, and candles.

Don't Overload Electrical Outlets: Be mindful of electrical safety by avoiding the overuse of power strips and ensuring that electrical cords are in good condition.

Properly Store Combustible Materials: Store fuels, paints, and other combustible materials in approved containers and away from heat sources.

By staying vigilant and prepared, residents can significantly reduce the risk of fire in their homes.