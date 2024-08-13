Police Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrians on Cumberland Street

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are continuing to investigate a serious motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Cumberland Street and Wolseley Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12, following reports of a collision involving two pedestrians.

Upon arrival, first responders found two individuals who had been struck by a vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital by paramedics. Tragically, one was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The other remains hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with police.

The investigation is being led by the Traffic Unit, with support from the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification officers. Authorities are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Witnesses can contact investigators at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.