Parking Enforcement Tightens in Thunder Bay with Temporary Exemption for North Core Construction

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Get set for tickets? Beginning this Thursday, vehicles violating Thunder Bay’s newly expanded parking regulations will no longer receive first-time offence warnings and will instead be issued tickets. These changes follow the new hours of enforcement and paid parking areas introduced on June 1, 2024.

Since the changes took effect, Municipal Parking Services officers have been issuing written and verbal warnings to help drivers adjust to the updated regulations. However, starting at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, these warnings will cease, and strict enforcement will begin.

Temporary Construction Exemption for North Core Streetscaping

In response to feedback received during the parking changes engagement process, the City has acknowledged the parking difficulties posed by ongoing construction in the North Core area.

To mitigate these challenges, the City Council has approved a temporary exemption that allows for two-hour free parking in areas affected by major municipal construction.

This exemption gives the City Manager the authority to designate specific zones where parking meters will offer two hours of free parking.

The first area to benefit from this temporary exemption is the North Core Streetscape Renewal project. Effective Tuesday, August 13, free two-hour metered parking will be available on the following streets:

Court Street: From Lincoln Street to Van Norman Street

From Lincoln Street to Van Norman Street Cumberland Street: From Lincoln Street to Van Norman Street

From Lincoln Street to Van Norman Street Red River Road: From Algoma Street to Water Street (excludes surface lots and Parkade)

From Algoma Street to Water Street (excludes surface lots and Parkade) Park Avenue: From Court Street South to Cumberland Street South

From Court Street South to Cumberland Street South Cook Street: From Court Street North to St. Paul Street

From Court Street North to St. Paul Street St. Paul Street: From Red River Road to Van Norman Street

From Red River Road to Van Norman Street Lorne Street

These designated meters will be clearly marked with meter head covers, indicating the two-hour free parking. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to signage in these areas to ensure compliance with the temporary parking rules.