No Charges for Thunder Bay Police Officer in Incident Involving Woman’s Self-Inflicted Wounds

Mississauga, ON (August 12, 2024) — The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined that no charges will be issued against a Thunder Bay Police officer in connection with the self-inflicted injuries of a 33-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 14, 2024, when the woman, experiencing a drug-induced psychotic episode, became highly agitated and delusional while holding a knife. A mental health team, including a mental health professional and officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service, was dispatched to the scene. Despite efforts to calm the woman, she stabbed herself in the neck within a minute of their arrival.

Officers immediately administered emergency first aid, and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for serious stab wounds.

After reviewing the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer had committed a criminal offence related to the woman’s injuries.

For a full account of the incident, including the evidence and the Director’s decision, view the SIU Director’s Report.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the actions of police officers and certain other officials in incidents that may involve death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm. All investigations are carried out by civilian investigators.