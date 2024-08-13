Investigation Launched After Alleged Racist Incident on Thunder Bay Transit

By
James Murray
A Very Crowded Thunder Bay Transit bus on the Crosstown Route
THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An allegation of racism involving Indigenous passengers has surfaced following an incident on Thunder Bay’s Memorial/County Fair bus route on August 5, 2024. In a META platform social media post, apparently a transit driver reportedly refused to allow elderly Indigenous passengers to disembark at their stop.

When the couple’s son intervened, the driver allegedly responded with the remark, “Go jump in the river.”

City Manager John Collin addressed the incident in a statement released late Monday night, confirming that an investigation is underway.

“We are committed to fostering a welcoming, safe, and inclusive transit service for all employees, passengers, and the general public,” states Collin. “We thank those who have come forward to share their concerns. Be assured this matter is being thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

Thunder Bay Transit and the City of Thunder Bay are not granting any interviews on this matter at this time.

There is no word if the Transit operator in question is under suspension following the incident.

 

James Murray
James Murray
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world.
