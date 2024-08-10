Weather – Cool Morning and Mixed Skies for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

DRYDEN – WEATHER – This morning in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, the temperature is a cool 10°C with mostly cloudy skies. The humidity is high at 96%, giving the air a damp feel, and there’s a light westerly breeze at 11 km/h. Visibility is decent at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast: The morning starts off cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, so keep an umbrella close by. As the day progresses, the clouds will break, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will shift to the northwest, picking up to 20 km/h later in the morning.

The high for today will reach 21°C, with a UV index of 6, which is considered high, so don’t forget your sunscreen.

Tonight’s Forecast: The skies will clear out tonight, leaving just a few clouds with a low of 11°C. It will be a calm and cool evening, perfect for stargazing or a quiet night outdoors.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday promises to be a beautiful day with sunny skies and a high of 26°C. The humidex will make it feel like 29°C, making it a warm but pleasant day. The UV index remains at 6, so more sunscreen will be needed if you’re outside for long.

Looking Ahead:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 27°C.

Tuesday: Sunny skies continue with a high of 26°C.

What to Wear: Layer up in the morning as it’s chilly, but be ready to shed some layers by the afternoon as it warms up. A light jacket or sweater will be handy for the cool start.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? On this day, Dryden has experienced a wide range of temperatures, with records showing extremes from near freezing to hot summer days. Today’s conditions are mild and comfortable in comparison.