Weather – Cool and Sunny Start for Wasaho Cree Nation

WASAHO CREE NATION – This morning in Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s a cool 9°C with mainly sunny skies. The air is quite humid, with a humidity level of 97%, and there’s a light west wind at 9 km/h.

Visibility is excellent at 16 km, making for clear and crisp conditions.

Today’s Forecast: As the day progresses, the sunny skies will continue, and the temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 20°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so it’s a good idea to use sun protection if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast: Clouds will start to build late this evening, leading to a low of 8°C overnight. It will be a cool and calm night, perfect for a cozy evening indoors.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday will start off mainly cloudy, but skies will clear by late morning, allowing for plenty of sunshine. The temperature will rise to 23°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Looking Ahead:

Monday: A warm and sunny day with temperatures reaching 29°C.

Tuesday: Continued sunny skies with a high of 29°C, making for a warm and pleasant stretch of weather.

What to Wear: Layer up this morning to stay warm, but be ready to shed those layers as the day warms up. Sunscreen and a hat are recommended for the sunny afternoon.

Weather Trivia: Wasaho Cree Nation, located in the far north of Ontario, often experiences cool summer mornings like today. However, the upcoming days will see a significant warm-up, typical for August.