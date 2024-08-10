Weather – Cloudy and Breezy Day Ahead for Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This morning in Thunder Bay, it’s a cool 12°C with cloudy skies. The humidity is at 85%, and there’s a brisk wind from the west-northwest at 17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 31 km/h.

Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

The weather makes believe it or not, a chance for a great day at the CLE. Lots of people might think a rainy day isn’t perfect for the fair, but likely lineups are shorter, bundle up the kids and they can ride to their hearts content.

Today’s Forecast: Expect a cloudy day with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will pick up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h by mid-morning. The high will only reach 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 4, so there’s less need for sunscreen today unless the clouds break.

Tonight’s Forecast: Cloudy skies will continue into the evening with a 30% chance of showers early on. Winds will gradually ease, becoming light later in the evening. The temperature will drop to a chilly low of 9°C.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday will bring clearer skies with mainly sunny conditions. However, the wind will pick up again, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h by late morning. The high will be warmer at 24°C, with a Humidex of 26 making it feel slightly warmer. The UV index will rise to 6, so sun protection is advisable.

Looking Ahead:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 26°C.

Tuesday: Clear skies expected overnight, with temperatures dropping to 13°C.

What to Wear: Layer up this morning and keep a light rain jacket handy for the potential showers. A windbreaker will also be useful to stay comfortable with the gusty winds.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay is known for its fluctuating summer temperatures, and today’s cool start is not uncommon for the area in August. However, warmer days are on the horizon as the forecast predicts.