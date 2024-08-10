Overcast Start with Showers Possible in Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

This morning in Sioux Lookout, it’s 12°C with cloudy skies. The humidity is high at 93%, making the air feel damp and cool. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 7 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this morning. The clouds should begin to clear later in the day as winds shift to the northwest and pick up to 20 km/h by the afternoon. The high for today will reach 21°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight’s Forecast: The evening will bring a few clouds, with winds easing to light by nightfall. It will be a cooler night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 8°C.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday looks promising with sunny skies in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 26°C, but the Humidex will make it feel closer to 30°C. The UV index will be higher at 6, so sunscreen is recommended if you’re outdoors.

Looking Ahead:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 27°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 27°C. Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high of 26°C.

What to Wear: A light rain jacket or umbrella is advisable for the morning, but you can expect to shed those layers as the day progresses and the sun starts to peek through.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout has seen a variety of weather on this day in past years, with temperature swings and rain often making an appearance. Today’s forecast offers a little bit of everything but should end on a sunny note.