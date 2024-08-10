New York Mavericks Earn Commanding Three-Ride Score, Upset Win Against the Kansas City Outlaws on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Debut in Brooklyn, New York

League No. 1 Carolina Cowboys remain undefeated, improving to 7-0-1 this season with three-ride score victory against the 2023 Champion Texas Rattlers Friday night inside Barclays Center

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – On the opening night of their debut PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand in Brooklyn, New York, the host New York Mavericks delivered a three-ride score, upset win against the Kansas City Outlaws, victorious by a score of 260.25.

New York’s win was earned courtesy of crucial late-game scores from Hudson Bolton, Davi Henrique de Lima and Mauricio Moreira, while Kansas City went 0-for-5.

The victory allowed the Mavericks to improve to 1-0 inside Barclays Center, and 3-5 this season, rising from No. 10 to No. 9 in the league. They will look to continue the momentum when their homestand concludes Saturday, Aug. 10, set to play the Florida Freedom.

Kansas City is now 0-1 in New York, and 4-4 this season, falling from No. 2 to No. 6 in PBR Teams. They will look to rebound when they next play the Arizona Ridge Riders.

The league No. 1 Carolina Cowboys remained undefeated Friday night in the Empire State, improving to 7-0-1 as they knocked of the Texas Rattlers by three ride scores, 342.75-83.75.

Carolina began the game in electric form, logging back-to-back qualified rides from opener Cooper Davis and Derek Kolbaba to lead the game 170.75-0 entering the third. After the scoreboard went unchanged through the middle round of outs, Texas faced a must-ride position in the top of the fourth, down by two ride scores with two competitors remaining. Team newcomer, Mason Taylor, however, was unable to deliver for his team, bucked off in 3.2 seconds by Killer Instinct to deliver Carolina their seventh win of the season.

The Cowboys then concluded the game in torrid form, as Daylon Swearingen and Sage Kimzey converted in both the fourth and fifth. Texas staved off a scoreless loss as their closer Daniel Keeping converted atop Pneu Dart’s Gold Standard. The final scoreboard read a 259-point Carolina victory as they beat Texas 342.75-83.75.

Carolina will have a bye when PBR Maverick Days concludes, while the Rattlers, now 2-6 this season, having fallen from No. 9 to No. 10 in the league, will look to conclude their time in New York with a win when they play the Nashville Stampede.

The Florida Freedom logged their third consecutive game win Friday night, beating the Arizona Ridge Riders by 88.5 points, 174.5-86, to rise from No. 6 to No. 3 in PBR Teams. After a scoreless two frames, both Arizona and Florida converted in the third. After an 86-point ride from Luciano de Castro on No Socks for Arizona, Florida retook the lead by one point as Joao Lucas Campos bested Big Tasty for 87 points.

Following a scoreless fourth, the showdown between the Ridge Riders and Freedom came down to a crucial fifth. Arizona faced a must-ride position in the top of the final round of outs, and Bruno Carvalho was unable to deliver for his team, bested in 2.86 seconds by Shark Bait to deliver Florida the win. The Freedom concluded their Friday night outing inside Barclays Center by concluding the game with the top score, an 87.5-point ride from their closer John Crimber on Armageddon.

Florida’s 174.5-86 victory improved them to 1-0 in New York and 4-4 this season. Arizona is now 0-1 in the Empire State and 4-4 across 2024. Following the loss, Arizona fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in the league.

The first-ever game in Brooklyn also featured a showdown between the league’s 2022 Champion Nashville Stampede, and the J.B. Mauney-led Oklahoma Wildcatters.

Compliments of a crucial score from Alan de Souza in the top of the second, Nashville beat the scoreless Wildcatters 84.75-0.00.

While the Wildcatters, who slipped to 4-4-1 throughout 2024, and are now ranked No. 4 in PBR Teams, will have a bye when PBR Maverick Days continue on Saturday, Aug. 10, the Stampede, now 4-4 this season, remaining No. 7 in PBR Teams, will look to improve to a perfect 2-0 when they next play the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Texas Rattlers.

The opening night of PBR Maverick Days then concluded with the Shootout Round, featuring one rider from each of the winning teams. Compliments of a career-best 88.5-point ride on Mr. Winston, the Carolina Cowboys’ Ethan Winckler won the bonus round. The Florida Freedom’s Crimber finished second for his 88.25-point effort aboard Wooderson.

SCORE BULLETINS

Nashville Stampede Beat the Scoreless Oklahoma Wildcatters by One Ride Score on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Brooklyn, New York

Nashville Stampede: 84.75

Oklahoma Wildcatters: 0.00

During the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series game in Brooklyn, New York, inside Barclays Center, the league’s 2022 Champion Nashville Stampede rode supreme, beating the Oklahoma Wildcatters by one ride score, 84.75-0.00. After a scoreless first, Nashville delivered what proved to be the game-winning ride in the top of the second. Alan de Souza logged the go-ahead ride for the Stampede, covering Snuggles for 84.75 points. Oklahoma was narrowly denied a responding ride in the bottom of the frame as Hayden Harris came down in a close 7.9 seconds atop Rockville. PBR’s animal athletes then dominated through the third and fourth rides, leaving the scoreboard unchanged entering the fifth. Nashville then had the chance to clinch the game win early in the top of the fifth with the opportunity to increase their lead to two ride scores with just one Wildcatter remaining. After Nashville closer and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves settled in atop Phantom, he nodded with confidence. While he initially appeared centered, he was whipped to the ground in 3.98 seconds, opening the door for Oklahoma to win in come-from-behind form. In the crucial out was Josh Frost tasked with My Bad by Wildcatters Head Coach J.B. Mauney. Bursting from the chutes, Oklahoma’s hopes of victory came to an abrupt end when Frost hit the ground in 4.06 seconds. When the dust settled, the final scoreboard read an 84.75-0.00 Nashville victory. Nashville, now 4-4 throughout 2024, will look to improve to a perfect 2-0 in the Empire State when game play for Maverick Days concludes on Saturday, August 10 when they take on the league’s reigning Champion Texas Rattlers. They remain No. 7 in the league. The Oklahoma Wildcatters, now 4-4-1 this season, conclude their time in New York City 0-1, holding a bye on the final night of competition in Brooklyn. They are now No. 4 in PBR Teams.

PBR Teams No. 1 Carolina Cowboys Remain Undefeated, Beating the League’s Reigning Champion Texas Rattlers by Three Ride Scores Friday Night in Brooklyn, New York

Texas Rattlers: 83.75

Carolina Cowboys: 342.75

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams No. 1 Carolina Cowboys remained undefeated Friday night in Brooklyn, New York, beating the league’s reigning Champion Texas Rattlers by three ride scores to improve to 7-0-1. The game began with Texas opener Joao Ricardo Vieiraatop Rock Wit It. While he initially appeared centered, Vieira was whipped to the ground in a quick 2.96 seconds, resulting in no score. Carolina, however, quickly put points on the board, jumping to an early 86-point lead as 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis rode King Pin. The Rattlers continued to stumble in the second, as Jesse Petri was tossed in 2.48 seconds by Black Squirrel. The Cowboys then delivered their second qualified ride in as many attempts, growing their lead to 170.75 points courtesy of an 84.5-point ride from Derek Kolbaba on Roc Solid. The scoreboard then went unchanged through the third, with the Rattlers’ Marcelo Procopio Pereira bucking off Lever Action in 5.4 seconds, and the Cowboys’ Adriano Salgado disqualified on Simon after he was unable to get out of the chutes. Texas then faced a must-ride position in the top of the fourth, needing a score from team newcomer Mason Taylor atop Killer Instinct. Taylor, however, failed to get past his bovine athlete opponent, upended in 3.2 seconds. With the win in hand, Carolina continued to ride red hot, furthering extending their game lead to 255.25 points via 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen’s 84.5-point ride atop Money Pit. The Rattlers staved off a scoreless defeat in the top of the fifth. Closer Daniel Keeping delivered the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Rattlers their lone score of the game, covering Buffalo Chip for 83.75 points to inch within 171.5 points of Carolina. The Cowboys then punctuated their game win with the high-marked ride of the game. Carolina’s fifth man, seven-time PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) champion Sage Kimzey dominated Pneu Dart’s Gold Standard for 87.5 points, leading the Cowboys to win by 259 points, 342.75-83.75. The commanding victory improved Carolina to 7-0-1 this season as they furthered their grasp on the No. 1 rank in the league. They turn their sights to next weekend’s league event in Nashville, having a bye on the final night of the Camping World Team Series’ Maverick Days. The loss led Texas to slip to 2-6 this season and 0-1 in Brooklyn, falling from No. 9 to No. 10 in the league. They will look to rebound when they next play the 2022 PBR Teams Champion Nashville Stampede on the final night of league action in the Empire State.

Florida Freedom Win Third Straight PBR Teams Game Friday Night in Brooklyn, New York, Outlasting the Arizona Ridge Riders by One Ride Score

Arizona Ridge Riders: 86

Florida Freedom: 174.5

The Florida Freedom continued to ride their momentum from their inaugural homestand just one week prior Friday night in Brooklyn, New York, winning their third consecutive PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series game, beating the Arizona Ridge Riders by one ride score, 174.5-86. The prowess of PBR’s animal athletes was on full display through the game’s first two frames, bucking off both of Arizona and Florida’s riders. Arizona was the first to strike, jumping to an 86-point lead in the top of the third as Luciano De Castro went the distance atop No Socks. Florida, however, answered in fast form. Joao Lucas Campos dominated Big Tasty for 87 points in the very next out to give Florida a 1-point lead. The scoreboard went unchanged in the fourth, with Keyshawn Whitehorse bested in 6.73 seconds by Red Mosquito for Arizona, and Thiago Salgado tossed in 6.04 seconds by Yellowstone for Florida, setting up a crucial final frame. In the top of the fifth, Arizona faced a must-ride position as their closer Bruno Carvalho settled in atop Shark Bait. Nodding with confidence, Carvalho was quickly brought down, hitting the dirt in 2.86 seconds to deliver Florida their third consecutive game win. The Freedom then punctuated their victory with a game-best score from their fifth man John Crimber. The teenage phenom covered Armageddon for a commanding 87.5 points, leading Florida to win by 88.5 points, 174.5-86. Via the win, Florida improved to 1-0 in New York and 4-4 this season, rising from No. 6 to No. 3 in the league. They next play the host New York Mavericks when competition inside Barclays Center concludes Saturday, Aug. 10. The Arizona Ridge Riders, now 0-1 in New York and 4-4 this season, slipping from No. 4 to No. 5 in PBR Teams, will look to rebound when they next take on the Kansas City Outlaws.

New York Mavericks Earn Commanding Upset Victory Against Kansas City Outlaws on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand in Brooklyn, New York

Kansas City Outlaws: 0.00

New York Mavericks: 260.25

The New York Mavericks made their home debut in exhilarating form Friday night, defeating the scoreless Kansas City Outlaws by a commanding 260.25 points as their first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series’ Maverick Days got underway in Brooklyn, New York, inside Barclays Center. In the first, Kansas City suffered a close buckoff as Koltin Hevalow came down in 7.9 seconds on Martins Maniac. New York began the game by earning a re-ride after their opener Davi Henrique de Lima was unable to get out of the chutes on Smoke Show. After the scoreboard went unchanged through the second, the game’s pace ratcheted up in the third. Kansas City continued to falter in the top of the third as Julio Cesar Marques was upended in 2.43 seconds by Buckaroo. The host New York Mavericks then became the first team to make the requisite 8, jumping to an 86-point lead as Hudson Bolton went the distance on Hit or Miss. The Mavericks then attempted their re-ride draw, with Lima besting Whiplash for a matching 86 points, growing New York’s lead to 172 points entering the fourth. Down by two ride scores with two competitors remaining, Kansas City faced a must-ride position in the top of the fourth, needing a score from Sandro Batista on Kodiac to keep their hopes of victory alive. While Batista appeared centered, he hit the ground in 5.38 seconds, delivering the Mavericks the win. While Braidy Randolph was bucked off in 3.69 seconds by Coco in the bottom of the fourth, New York concluded their first home game with a score as Mauricio Moreira covered Bandito Bug for a game-best 88.25 points. The bottom of the fifth score, coupled with a Kansas City buckoff from Cassio Dias in the top of the fifth, led New York to win 260.25-0.00. Via the victory, the Mavericks are now 1-0 at home and 3-5 this season, as they rose from No. 10 to No. 9 in the league. They will look to conclude their homestand with a winning record when they next play the Florida Freedom. The Kansas City Outlaws, now 0-1 in New York and 4-4 this season, falling from No. 2 to No. 6 in the PBR Teams standings, will look to rebound when they next play the Arizona Ridge Riders.

BROOKLYN TEAM STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the Brooklyn PBR Camping World Team Series event after the opening day of competition for PBR Maverick Days:

Carolina Cowboys, 1-0-0-431 Florida Freedom, 1-0-0-262.75 New York Mavericks, 1-0-0-260.25 Nashville Stampede, 1-0-0-84.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 0-1-0-86 Texas Rattlers, 0-1-0-83.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 0-1-0-0.00 Oklahoma Wildcatters, 0-1-0.00

Note: The Austin Gamblers and Missouri Thunder had byes on Friday, August 9.

PBR TEAMS SEASON STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the opening day of competition for PBR Maverick Days in Brooklyn, New York:

Carolina Cowboys, 7-0-1-2,001.75 Austin Gamblers, 4-3-0-1,298.5 Florida Freedom, 4-4-0-1,443.75 Oklahoma Wildcatters, 4-4-1-1,435.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 4-4-0-1,377.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 4-4-0-1,312.5 Nashville Stampede, 4-4-0-1,114.5 Missouri Thunder, 3-5-0-1,045.25 New York Mavericks, 3-5-0-774 Texas Rattlers, 2-6-0-1,122.5

AUGUST 10 GAME SCHEDULE :

Here are the game matchups for the final day of action for PBR Maverick Days on Saturday, August 10:

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Kansas City Outlaws

Austin Gamblers @ Missouri Thunder

Nashville Stampede @ Texas Rattlers

Florida Freedom @ New York Mavericks

Note: The Carolina Cowboys and Oklahoma Wildcatters will have byes on August 10.

