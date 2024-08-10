How to Get Verified on Facebook: Earn Your Blue Badge!

Facebook is the largest social media site in the world, with over 2 billion users. The platform constantly attracts new users and is consistent in delivering new features. However, that also means it can be difficult to stand out on the Meta platform.

But getting verified on Facebook increases your credibility and authenticity while boosting your growth and making it easier for people to trust you. This article guides you to know how to achieve that verification and speed up the process.

What Does It Mean to be Verified on Facebook?

Since anyone can have a profile on Facebook, getting verified and obtaining the blue checkmark is crucial. It confirms your identity and signifies your authenticity, distinguishing you from impersonators.

The verification badge not only boosts your credibility but also makes you easier to find in search results. Although the process may take some time, getting verified is definitely worth the effort. It’s a valuable step to enhance your visibility and ensure you stand out on Facebook in the long run.

What are the Benefits of Being Verified on Facebook?

Here are the various benefits of getting verified on Facebook.

1) Increased Credibility

Getting verified on Facebook will increase your credibility, especially since there are so many fake accounts trying to pose as a verified person or celebrity. Once you verify your account, it shows you are the real deal, and people won’t trust other accounts claiming to be you.

2) Brand Protection

Fake accounts are very easy to create, so protecting your account is paramount. These people can start sharing nonsense or diminish your brand. However, if you are verified, people will know that it’s not a real account.

3) Improved Visibility

Whenever people search for your account, it will stand out because it has that blue checkmark. And in general, a verified Facebook account has better visibility.

What are the Requirements to be Verified on Facebook?

You must adhere to certain requirements to get verified on Facebook. That’s definitely something to consider.

1) Authentic

The idea is that to get verified, you need to represent an entity, a registered business, or a real person.

2) Unique

In order to get verified on Facebook, you need to be the only presence of that business or person. Facebook only verifies one page/profile for each person. There are slight exceptions when it comes to language-specific pages. They won’t verify interest pages, either.

3) Complete

The Facebook profile needs to be complete, with recent activity (a few posts), a profile photo, and an About section.

4) Notable

Not everyone can become verified; instead, you must represent a well-known identity, person, or brand that’s often searched for. Paid promotions are not taken into account; instead, Facebook will check to see if you were featured on the news and in what capacity.

5) Follower count

To get verified on Facebook, you need at least 500 followers

How Do You Get a Blue Checkmark on Facebook?

If you want to know the step-by-step process of getting verified on Facebook, you will notice that it’s not very difficult. But it always comes down to how you approach this and the overall steps that you follow.

Step 1: Access the verification request form

First, you will need to access the verification request form. The form gives you all the insight and info you need to get verified. You must fill out the details in the request form to be verified.

Step 2: Select your verification category

You will need to select your verification category and show that, yes, you belong to that category and have fulfilled all the guidelines.

Step 3: Validate your authenticity

Needless to say, you also have to validate your authenticity. Share the documents and information Facebook requires.

Step 4: Validate your notability

If you have any notability claims, you have to validate them. Make sure that you have any proof needed to support those claims.

Step 5: Specify your category and country

You also need to specify your country and category. That is a very important part of this process, and it will also show who is the target audience that you are verified for.

Step 6: Add your audience

Adding an audience is mandatory and a major part of the process. You must add the audience and ensure that you integrate all of that information as quickly as possible for the best results.

Step 7: Complete and submit the form

Once you share all the info requested by Facebook, you need to complete and then submit the form.

Tips to Stay Verified on Facebook

Getting verified is challenging, but it’s just as tricky to stay verified on the platform as well. There are various things to do in order to stay verified, as you can see below.

1) Ensure Your Business Information is Up-to-date

Update your business information often to reflect the growth/changes within your company. Keeping this info updated will aid you during the verification process.

2) Post Consistently

It’s very important to stay consistent with your posts. That shows Facebook you are an active user. It also increases the likelihood of getting verified.

3) Engage with Your Community

Always make sure that you’re connecting with the community. You can do that via polls, asking for comments, user-generated content, or anything similar. Encourage people to connect with you and your posts through any means possible because it shows Facebook people love your content!

4) Stick with Facebook Guidelines

It’s very important to check Facebook’s terms and policies and become accustomed to them. If you breach their terms, it’s very easy to lose not only your verification but also your account. That’s why it’s imperative to assess the terms of services, privacy policy, and business policies. This will allow you to protect your account while also avoiding any penalties down the line.

FAQ

1. How many followers to get verified on Facebook?

You need to have at least 500 followers, but the more you have, the higher the chances of getting verified.

2. How long does it take to get verified on Facebook?

The timeline will vary. Sometimes, it takes only 48 hours, but it can also be up to 45 days.