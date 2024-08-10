Cool Morning and Cloudy Skies for Webequie Weather Watchers

WEBEQUIE – WEATHER – This morning in Webequie, it’s a chilly 8°C with cloudy skies. The humidity is high at 90%, and there’s a light breeze from the north at 13 km/h, making it feel even cooler. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Today’s Forecast: Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 19°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Keep a light jacket handy for the cooler temperatures and possible rain.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly cloudy conditions will continue into the evening, with a 30% chance of showers early on. The skies will clear before morning, leading to a low of 12°C.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday will bring sunny skies and a warmer high of 23°C. The UV index will increase to 6, so sun protection is advisable if you’re outdoors.

Looking Ahead:

  • Monday: Sunny and much warmer, with a high of 27°C.
  • Tuesday: Continued sunshine with temperatures rising to 29°C.

What to Wear: Dress warmly this morning, and keep an umbrella or light raincoat nearby for the potential showers. As the day warms, layers will be key.

Weather Trivia: Webequie often experiences cooler summer mornings like today, but the upcoming forecast shows a significant warm-up, typical for this time of year.

