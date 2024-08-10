Clearing Skies and Mild Temperatures for Fort Frances and Atikokan

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – This morning in Fort Frances and Atikokan, it’s 12°C with a light wind from the west-northwest at 7 km/h. The humidity is at 84%, giving the air a slight chill, though the conditions are comfortable.

Today’s Forecast: Expect the skies to become a mix of sun and cloud as the morning progresses. There’s a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon, so keep an umbrella handy just in case. Winds will pick up from the northwest to 20 km/h later this morning, and the high will reach 21°C. The UV index is 6, so sun protection is advisable during peak hours.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with a 30% chance of early evening showers. The winds will lighten up as the evening progresses, and temperatures will dip to a cool 10°C.

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 25°C. The humidex will make it feel closer to 28°C, with a UV index of 6, so another day of sun protection is recommended.

Looking Ahead:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 26°C.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high of 27°C, with a few clouds moving in by the evening.

What to Wear: Dress in layers today, starting with something warm for the cool morning and peeling off as it warms up. A light jacket will be useful for the evening when temperatures drop again.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances and Atikokan have seen varied weather patterns on this date, from warm summer days to cooler, rainy spells. Today’s weather offers a pleasant mix, perfect for enjoying the outdoors.