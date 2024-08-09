Winnipeg Police Investigate Homicide on Redwood Avenue

Content Advisory: The following report involves details of violence and trauma, which may be distressing for some readers. Please consider your well-being before deciding to engage with this content.

WINNIPEG, MB – On August 7, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

North District General Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found an injured male suffering from severe injuries. Despite receiving emergency medical care and being transported to the hospital in critical condition, the victim was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Colin Jessie Bernardin Hebert of Winnipeg. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Two individuals have been charged in connection with the incident:

Pierre Flett (36) of Winnipeg has been charged with: Second Degree Murder Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x5) Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x3) Warrant – Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x2)

has been charged with: Jared Jackson Bushie (32) of Winnipeg has been charged with: Second Degree Murder

Both individuals are currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident, including video surveillance, is urged to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.