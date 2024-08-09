Thunder Bay Weather – Cool and Cloudy Day with Improving Weekend Ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is experiencing a cool, overcast day with temperatures currently around 6°C. The skies are mostly cloudy, and while there is no significant rain expected today, the day will remain cool with a high of just 14°C. Winds will be coming from the north-northeast at 13 km/h, keeping the day feeling brisk.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve as we move into the weekend. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising to a more comfortable 23°C. Sunday and Monday will be even sunnier, with highs reaching up to 26°C. These conditions will make for a pleasant end to the weekend and a great start to the next week.

Historical Note: Thunder Bay has seen some extreme weather on this date in the past, with a record high of 33.3°C back in 1949 and a significant rainfall of 44.7 mm in 1944​ (Environment Canada).

Wardrobe Suggestions: Today, you might want to keep a jacket or sweater handy, but for the weekend, lighter clothing will be perfect for the warmer, sunnier conditions.

