Thunder Bay Driver Charged with Impaired Driving Near Jellicoe

JELLICOE, ON – A traffic complaint on Highway 11 near Jellicoe led to the arrest of a Thunder Bay driver for impaired driving.

On August 3, 2024, at approximately 1:41 p.m., Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to reports of a vehicle speeding on Highway 11. Officers clocked the vehicle at a dangerous speed of 199 km/h. After stopping the vehicle, the investigation revealed that the driver was impaired by both alcohol and drugs.

The driver, 38-year-old Stefan Pominville of Thunder Bay, was arrested and taken to the Greenstone OPP Detachment for further testing.

Pominville faces several charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Dangerous Operation

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Obstruct Plate

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on September 19, 2024.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Ontario’s roads through strict enforcement and public awareness campaigns. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1.