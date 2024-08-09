Schreiber OPP Arrest Local Resident for Refusing Breath Test

SCHREIBER, ON – On the evening of August 8th, 2024, at approximately 7:24 p.m., a Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle traveling along Terrace Heights Drive in Terrace Bay.

During the investigation, the driver was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample using an approved screening device (ASD).

The driver, 69-year-old Johanne Desaulniers of Terrace Bay, has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act with failure or refusal to comply with demand. Desaulniers was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 26th, 2024.

The OPP emphasizes its commitment to ensuring road safety across Ontario. The public is encouraged to report impaired driving by calling 911 in emergencies. Non-emergency complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can be reported to 1-888-310-1122.