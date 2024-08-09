OPP Urges Public to Treat Impaired Driving as the Serious Crime It Is

ORILLIA, ON – As summer brings more locals and visitors to the scenic roads, lakes, and cottage areas of Central Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is raising alarms about the rising number of impaired drivers endangering lives on our roads and waterways.

As of August 6, 2024, the Central Region OPP has laid 1,496 impaired-related charges, with the number continuing to climb as the warm weather draws more people outdoors.

Preventing impaired driving is probably the easiest criminal activity to prevent. Having responsible hosts, a designated driver, making the decision to leave the car or truck or boat as “alcohol free” zones, and simply not being foolish all could eliminate this often deadly and always expensive crime from happening.

The OPP maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards impaired driving, whether it involves alcohol or drugs. Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired face immediate and severe consequences under the Criminal Code of Canada. Those convicted may:

Face a jail sentence

Lose their driver’s license

Have their vehicle impounded

Be required to pay administrative monetary penalties

Be mandated to attend an education or treatment program

Be fined upon conviction

Be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle

End up with a criminal record

The OPP urges everyone to take impaired driving seriously and understand the gravity of its consequences. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. Your actions could save a life.