OPP Reports Eight Fatalities Over Civic Day Long Weekend; Urges Safer Driving Habits

ORILLIA, ON – Despite efforts to ensure a safe Civic Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to six road fatalities and two off-road vehicle deaths, highlighting the ongoing need for road safety awareness.

Throughout the weekend, the OPP conducted a province-wide traffic safety campaign targeting aggressive, distracted, impaired, and unbuckled drivers and passengers—behaviors responsible for many preventable deaths each year. Officers also focused on enforcing and educating the public about Ontario’s Move Over Law.

Between Friday afternoon and Monday night (August 2-5, 2024), the OPP laid a total of 8,050 charges related to traffic, marine, and off-road vehicle laws, including:

Speeding: 4,040 charges

Racing/Stunt Driving: 125 charges

Impaired Driving: 235 charges

Distracted Driving: 69 charges

No Seatbelt: 554 charges

Move Over Law: 99 charges

The OPP emphasizes the critical role that drivers play in reducing fatalities on roads, waterways, and trails. Safe and responsible driving should be a shared goal to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

Tips for Safer Driving

Slow Down: Speeding increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle and reduces your reaction time. Follow speed limits and adjust your speed to match road conditions. Avoid Distractions: Keep your focus on the road. Avoid using your phone, eating, or engaging in any activity that diverts your attention from driving. Don’t Drive Impaired: Alcohol and drugs impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely. Plan ahead—use a designated driver, taxi, or rideshare service if you’ve been drinking or are under the influence of drugs. Buckle Up: Always wear your seatbelt and ensure all passengers do the same. Seatbelts significantly reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash. Follow the Move Over Law: When approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road, slow down and move over if possible. This simple action protects first responders and other road users.

The OPP encourages the public to remember that their actions behind the wheel can save lives. By adhering to these safety tips, you can help make Ontario’s roads safer for everyone.