Conservatives Charge Liberal-NDP Coalition Knew That Taxpayer-Funded Hard Drugs Were Being Diverted To Criminals

Ottawa, ON – The federal Conservative Pary says that, “After nine years of Justin Trudeau, Canada’s once-safe towns and cities have become rife with crime, chaos, drugs and disorder. The Liberal Government’s experiment of taxpayer-funded hard drugs has been an astonishing failure, yet politicians and officials within the Liberal-NDP Government are refusing to accept this obvious fact”.

In a media statement the party continues, “This has never been clearer after the National Post reported that British Columbia’s radical NDP Government were downplaying an internal document which stated that the diversion of lethal opioids would be an inevitable consequence of the Liberal-NDP’s taxpayer-funded hard drug program. In fact, this report, which was commissioned by British Columbia’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, said that the Liberal-NDP taxpayer-funded hard drug program was “almost as good as giving [drug users] cash.” The report further confirmed that almost 90 million milligrams of hydromorphone, the equivalent of at least 11 million tablets, were distributed in a single year. This is equivalent to 30% of the total prescribed pain relief across the entire country”.

On top of this, the report also cited a police source who said that “every day, our officers observe people openly selling diverted safe supply medications.” Despite this damning evidence, the NDP Government in BC did everything they could to not speak about it.

This is not the first time that the Liberal-NDP coalition has been warned about the disastrous consequences of their taxpayer-funded hard drug program. In British Columbia, the Vancouver Police Department has previously said that around 50 percent of all hydromorphone seizures were diverted from Trudeau’s taxpayer-funded hard drugs program. This is a problem right across the country, as shown earlier this month when the Waterloo Regional Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service revealed that since 2019, hydromorphone seizures had exploded by 1,090% and 1,577% respectively.

This disastrous experiment has to be stopped before more lives are lost needlessly. For this reason, Common Sense Conservatives are demanding for the House of Commons’ Health Committee to be recalled so the Trudeau government can answer questions on the disastrous outcomes of its failed policies and so this report can be properly studied.