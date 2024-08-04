Wildfire Update: Northeast Fire Region Status as of August 3, 2024

NORTHEAST REGION – As of Saturday evening, August 3, two new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region, bringing the total number of active fires to 19. Of these, 16 are being monitored, 2 are under control, and 1 remains uncontrolled.

Current Fire Activity:

Kirkland Lake 4 (KLK004): Located 1.5 kilometers south of Highway 560 near Sydney Creek, this fire is currently being held and not expected to spread further.

Kirkland Lake 5 (KLK005): This fire covers 20 hectares and is situated 5.5 kilometers southeast of McKee Lake. Aerial suppression efforts took place earlier today, and FireRangers are actively working on-site.

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region remains moderate to high. However, there are significant areas of extreme fire risk, particularly along the Great Lakes coast from Marathon to Webbwood and extending northeast to Nagagamisis Provincial Park and Timmins. Other areas of concern include regions around Capreol, Temiskaming Shores, Longpoint Lake, and areas northeast of Timmins.

For real-time updates and current fire danger levels, please check our interactive map.

Safety Reminders:

No Drone Zone: Operating drones near wildfires is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. Drones can interfere with aerial firefighting operations, putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk. Please keep your drones away from active fire zones.

When waterbombers are approaching a body of water, move your watercraft close to shore. Waterbombers will not perform scoops if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Ensure you are safe and allow them to work effectively.

Report a Wildland Fire: