Webequie Weather: A Breezy Day with Increasing Clouds

Current Conditions and Forecast

Webequie is waking up to clear skies this morning, with a temperature of 10.5°C. The air is crisp, with humidity at 78%, and a light westerly breeze blowing at 8 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 16 km, making for a clear start to the day. However, expect increasing cloudiness as the day progresses, with winds shifting to the northwest and picking up speed to 30 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h. The high today will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 5, indicating moderate sun exposure.

Tonight, the clouds will persist, and there’s a 30% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. The winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h, and temperatures will drop to around 11°C.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring sunny skies, but the winds will remain brisk from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, with a high of 20°C. The clear conditions will persist into the night, with a low of 10°C. On Tuesday, the sunny weather will continue during the day with a high of 20°C, but clouds will return in the evening, bringing a 40% chance of showers.

Historical Weather Facts for Early August

Webequie, located in northern Ontario, often experiences cooler summer temperatures and more significant winds compared to southern regions. While exact historical data for this specific date isn’t provided, the current conditions are typical for this time of year in the area.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today, a light jacket is advisable to keep warm in the morning and to protect against the wind later in the day. For those spending time outdoors in the afternoon, sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the moderate UV index.

Webequie Weather Trivia

Did you know? Webequie, being located in the far north, experiences long daylight hours in the summer, with sunset times much later than those in southern Ontario, giving residents and visitors plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors.