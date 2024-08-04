Wasaho Cree Nation Weather: Cloudy and Breezy with Cooler Temperatures

Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing cloudy skies this morning with a temperature of 7.7°C. The humidity is at 87%, making the air feel quite damp. Winds are coming from the northwest at 24 km/h, gusting up to 37 km/h, giving the morning a brisk feel. Visibility remains good at 16 km.

As the day progresses, expect the clouds to linger with the northwest winds strengthening to 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h. The high today will reach only 15°C, so it will be a cool and windy day. The UV index is moderate at 5, so while it might be cloudy, some UV protection is still advisable.

Tonight, the weather will improve slightly with partly cloudy skies. The wind will ease a bit but remain strong, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 6°C.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with continued strong northwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, and a high of 18°C. Tuesday will see similar conditions, but slightly cooler with a high of 15°C, and Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15°C.

Historical Weather Facts for Early August

The current cool and windy conditions are typical for Wasaho Cree Nation during early August, as this northern Ontario region often experiences brisk summer temperatures and strong winds, especially under cloudy conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today, it’s best to dress warmly with windproof layers to stay comfortable against the strong northwest winds. A light jacket is recommended for the evening as temperatures drop further.

Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Trivia

Did you know? Wasaho Cree Nation, being in the northern reaches of Ontario, has a climate that features cool summers and long daylight hours during this season, which is a stark contrast to the often hot and humid conditions found in southern Ontario during the same period.