Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: Foggy Morning Clearing to Sunshine

This morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are starting off with foggy conditions, with a temperature of 11.9°C. The humidity is at a high 99%, making the air feel quite damp, and visibility is limited to just 0.4 km due to the thick fog. Winds are light, coming from the east at 8 km/h. However, as the morning progresses, the fog will dissipate, leading to mainly sunny skies. The high today will reach 21°C, with a UV index of 7, which is considered high, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight, the skies will start clear but will become partly cloudy after midnight, with temperatures dropping to 12°C. Monday will bring clear skies in the morning, with temperatures warming up to 24°C and continued high UV levels.

Looking further ahead, Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C, followed by a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a cooler high of 20°C.

Historical Weather Facts for Early August

Dryden and Vermilion Bay, located in Northwestern Ontario, typically experience mild summer weather in early August, with warm days and cool nights. Foggy mornings are not uncommon in this region due to the proximity of lakes and rivers, which contribute to higher humidity levels.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Layering is key today, as the morning starts cool and damp but will warm up as the fog lifts. A light jacket or sweater will be useful early on, but you can switch to lighter clothing as the day progresses. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Dryden Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden is known for its beautiful sunsets over Wabigoon Lake, and clear summer evenings offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy this natural beauty. The area’s weather is influenced by its numerous lakes, which help to moderate temperatures and create ideal conditions for outdoor activities.