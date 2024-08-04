Update 30: Alberta wildfire information update (Aug. 3, 3:30 p.m.)

Bus tours are available for Jasper residents to assess the impact of the wildfires on their homes and communities. Registration is available online with priority given to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Wildfire danger remains extreme throughout southern Alberta. Albertans are urged to take necessary precautions and observe all fire bans when spending time outdoors.
Bus tours for Jasper residents
- Residents interested in touring the Town of Jasper can now register online at Alberta.ca/emergency.
- All Jasper residents may register; however, priority access for the tours will be given to people who have lost their homes.
- As the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate, bus tours are subject to change and will only proceed at the direction of the incident command team in Jasper and as conditions allow.
- To ensure everyone’s safety, initially, no one will be allowed to leave the bus while inside the national park.
- Once eligible residents have registered, they will be contacted with more details.
- Please note: media will not be allowed to participate in the tours
Telephone town hall
- Albertans evacuated due to wildfires can join a telephone town hall on Tuesday, August 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to get updates on the wildfire situation and answers to their questions from Alberta’s government, alongside Alberta Wildfire and other Alberta government officials.
- Join online at alberta.ca/emergency or by phone at 1-833-380-0691.
- If you’re not able to join, recordings will be posted after each event.
Evacuation orders and alerts
- An evacuation order for Jasper and Jasper National Park remains in effect. Reception centres in Grande Prairie, Calgary and Edmonton are providing support to evacuees:
- Grande Prairie reception centre: Holiday Inn and Suites, 9816 107 Street.
- Calgary reception centre: Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road NW.
- Edmonton reception centre: Kennedale Site Building #2, 12814 58 Street.
- The Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada are sharing information on re-entry as it becomes available.
- The Municipal District of Bighorn has lifted road closures for Harold Creek Road and Highway 40. The northeast portion of the Ghost Public Land Use Zone remains closed.
- The area closure is located from south of the Red Deer River, east of Highway 40, west of the Public Land Use Zone boundary and north of Highway 579.
- Affected residents should monitor the Municipal District of Bighorn’s website and Facebook page for updates.
Communities preparing for re-entry
- Little Red River Cree First Nation has announced a tentative re-entry date of August 5 for all communities (John D’Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River).
- The evacuation order remains in effect and residents should stay in place until the First Nation provides official notice that the evacuation order has been cancelled.
- Re-entry planning is ongoing, and residents should stay connected with the First Nation for updates.
Current situation
- There are 118 wildfires currently burning across Alberta in the Forest Protection Area.
- 18 are classified as out of control, 47 are being held, 53 are under control.
- The response is focused on the wildfires that pose a direct threat to human life, communities, critical infrastructure and major industrial facilities.
- According to Parks Canada, the wildfire in Jasper National Park remains classified as out of control. Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to increase fire activity and smoke, potentially driving more intense fire behaviour.
- This wildfire is estimated at approximately 39,000 hectares.
- Alberta’s government is supporting Parks Canada by providing overhead staff, crews, helicopters and heavy equipment, as well as directing the military. Airtankers are also available when needed.
- The Semo Complex fire is still classified as out of control at more than 97,500 hectares in size.
- It is approximately two kilometres from Highway 58, 13 kilometres from Garden River, 19 kilometres from John D’Or Prairie and 15 kilometres from Fox Lake.
- The Kiska Wildfire Complex, which includes wildfires RWF062 and RWF064, is classified as out of control.
- One out-of-control wildfire of more than 4,900 hectares in size is approximately 20 kilometres from Nordegg, 13 kilometres from Crescent Falls provincial recreation area and five kilometres west of the Wapiabi provincial recreation area.
- One out-of-control wildfire of more than 6,900 hectares in size is located approximately five kilometres west of the Forestry Trunk Road (highway 734), approximately 19 kilometres northwest of Ram Falls Provincial Park, 30 kilometres south of Nordegg, and approximately nine kilometres northwest from Bighorn Reserve No. 144A.
- The Forestry Trunk Road (Highway 40) is closed between Highway 11 and Highway 752 due to the proximity of the Kiska wildfire complex and heavy smoke limiting visibility. For the latest road conditions, please check Alberta 511.
- Residents in the Rocky Mountain House forest area near Nordegg may see smoke due to the Kiska Wildfire Complex.
- A number of provincial parks and recreation areas have been closed due to wildfire activity. The Aylmer, Crescent Falls, Elk Creek, Fish Pond and Peppers Lake Provincial Recreation Areas, as well as Ram Falls Provincial Park, are all closed. Check Albertaparks.ca for the latest advisories.
- Fire danger remains extreme throughout most of southern Alberta, but Alberta Wildfire has resources and personnel prepared to respond should wildfires break out in the area.
- Since January 1, there have been 1,022 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area, burning more than 570,000 hectares.
- Nearly 1,900 Alberta firefighters and support staff are currently working in the province.
- In addition to provincial resources, Alberta has imported firefighters, support staff and equipment from other jurisdictions to support wildfire response and suppression efforts.
- More than 600 firefighting staff are contributing to the wildfire response from Canadian provinces, including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Northwest Territories and the Yukon and from countries including Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.
- Although lightning has caused more than half of wildfires burning as of Aug. 2, the other half are caused by people. Albertans are urged to prevent any additional fire starts that will add to the already extreme wildfire danger in the southern part of the province.
- Airtankers may use water from nearby lakes to fight wildfires. If you are on the water and see an aircraft coming to collect water, please move to the shore. Failing to do so impedes firefighting efforts. Albertans who do not comply could face a mandatory court appearance.
- Information about wildfires can be found by visiting the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Fire bans
- A fire ban remains in place for the southern portion of the Forest Protection Area. High Level, Grande Prairie, Edson and parts of the Whitecourt Forest Area have moved to a fire restriction. Peace River is now under a fire advisory, and the fire ban in Fort McMurray has been lifted. Please confirm the fire danger for your area at alberta.ca/fire-bans.
- Cities, towns, villages and federal lands such as national parks have the authority to issue their own fire bans. A fire ban remains in place around Jasper National Park.
- Albertans should visit their local municipality’s website or social media to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.
- All Albertans have a role to play in wildfire prevention. Albertans must follow all fire bans and restrictions to avoid new fire starts. If you see smoke or flames in the forest, call 310-FIRE to report it.
- Applying FireSmart principles to homes and property can mitigate the risk of wildfire damage. Removing flammable materials and vegetation around the property and preventing embers from accumulating can help protect your home from wildfires. To learn more, visit FireSmart Alberta.
Getting involved in wildfire response
- We’ve heard from Albertans who are eager to support wildfire operations near their communities, and we’re providing opportunities to do so through the Wildfire Reservist Program.
- If you’re interested in lending a hand, learn more at alberta.ca.
Red Cross financial supports for Jasper residents
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing $750 in one-time financial assistance per household for people evacuated from their primary residence in Jasper.
- To access this assistance, people must be registered with the Red Cross.
- People who have not yet registered with the Red Cross are encouraged to do so online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- With the federal and provincial governments matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross, every $1 donated will become $3 to support those most impacted by wildfires in Alberta.
Eligible for Emergency Evacuation Payments
- Residents from Jasper and Jasper National Park, including temporary foreign workers and seasonal workers, Little Red River Cree Nation, Janvier 194 (part of Chipewyan Prairie First Nation) and Chipewyan Lake (part of the Municipal District of Opportunity) affected by evacuation orders are eligible for one-time emergency evacuation payments of $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child under the age of 18.
- Evacuees are encouraged to apply for these emergency payments online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca, by calling the Alberta Supports Contact Centre at 1-877-644-9992 or by visiting an Alberta Supports office for assistance. Locations can be found at alberta.ca/alberta-supports.
- Over the long weekend (Aug. 3, 4 and 5), evacuees can receive assistance through the Alberta Supports Contact Centre and at the following locations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Grande Prairie reception centre: Holiday Inn and Suites, 9816 107 Street
- Calgary reception centre: Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road NW
- Edmonton reception centre: Kennedale Site Building #2, 12814 58 Street
- Those in need of immediate emergency financial assistance can contact the Income Support Emergency Contact Centre at 1-866-644-5135. The Contact Centre operates 24/7.
- People who left their home community, but who were not part of a mandatory evacuation order, are not eligible for payment.
Seniors Housing
- 25 residents from two Jasper senior facilities that were evacuated to Valemount, B.C. have returned to Alberta. 15 residents from the Pine Grove Manor have moved temporarily into hotels in Hinton and 10 residents from the Alpine Summit Lodge have moved temporarily into lodge facilities in the region.
- Pine Grove Manor was reported to have been destroyed by the fire. The Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge does not appear to have sustained any visible external damage.
- Additionally, 27 residents are currently staying with their families, and 18 continuing care residents are currently in continuing care facilities in Hinton and Edson.
- Alberta’s Government and the Evergreens Foundation continue to work closely to ensure the needs of the senior residents continue to be met.
Roads and highways
- 511 Alberta is the best source of real time information as conditions change on our highways. Follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @511alberta.
- Alberta’s highway’s that are impacted by the wildfires will open and close frequently as the safety situation varies in the weather conditions. Please be patient and respect the staff at the closure/detour sites – they are there with your safety in mind.
Jasper Area – Highway 16, 40, 47, 93 and 93A closures:
- Highway 16 is closed inside Jasper National Park.
- Local vehicle traffic for private motorists and business support vehicles is allowed between the Hwy 16/Hwy 40 checkpoint and Jasper National Park’s East Gate, but they are not allowed to transit the park due to ongoing firefighting activity and wildfire/security concerns.
- Commercial vehicles are allowed limited daytime windows in which to transit Jasper National Park on Hwy 16 without stopping in the park.
- To ensure safety, access is limited to the following times (all times in mountain daylight time):
- 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. MDT
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. MDT
- 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. MDT
- These times are subject to change without notice and are dependent on fire behaviour and operational needs.
- The RCMP is controlling access within the park at staffed checkpoints on Highway 16 in both directions. Drivers must stop and identify themselves at the checkpoints before proceeding.
- Highway 93 North is closed to all traffic at the Saskatchewan River Crossing (Highway 11) to Jasper townsite (Highway 16).
- Highway 93A is closed from Marmot Road to the junction of Highway 93.
- Travel is not recommended for both Highway 40 and Highway 47 south from Highway 16 for safety reasons. Residents of area communities and valid permit holders are permitted travel. Visibility in the area is reduced due to smoke. Alternate route is via Highway 16 and Highway 22.
Highway 58 – Little Red River Cree (LRRC):
- Highway 58 remains closed except for emergency workers due to wildfire activity.
- Transportation and Economic Corridors staff continue to monitor the condition of the highway on a daily basis and continues to perform all necessary road maintenance activities ot ensure it can accommodate the expected re-entry traffic volumes.
Highway 40 – RWF064
- A road closure is in effect for the Forestry Trunk Road (Highway 40/734) between Highway 11 and Highway 752 due to the proximity of wildfire and heavy smoke.
Emergency Preparedness
- Get ready for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps now. To be prepared, Albertans need to know what to do, where to go and have enough supplies for a week or more. Supplies include food, water, medications and important documents. Include supplies for pets as well.
- Read more about emergency preparedness.
Health
- Alberta Health Services (AHS) Emergency Medical Services has a crew staged at the Jasper National Park gates on a rotating basis, for as long as resources allow.
- Health contingency planning has been underway for several days. Once the situation is better understood within the town, AHS will develop specific plans. AHS has mobile capacity that can be deployed very quickly, depending on the conditions in the area and the state of the hospital. Additional supports will be added in Hinton as necessary.
- For information about wildfire resources, including mental health, visit: albertahealthservices.ca/news.
Education
- Alberta Education is working with affected school authoriti: es to ensure support and stability for students in the weeks and months ahead.
- Families are encouraged to contact their school authority for the most up-to-date information on school operations.
Offers of Support
- Any companies, individuals or organizations that would like to offer support to those affected by the wildfires can email their offers to EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.
- Albertans can also donate to Alberta Red Cross in support of wildfire evacuees.
Mental health and addiction resources
- Albertans struggling with their mental health or wanting to talk to someone about how they are feeling, resources are available:
- Call the AHS Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642 or visit www.ahs.ca/wildfire.
- Call 211 or text INFO to 211 or visit ab.211.ca to access digital supports or find local services near you.
- When calling 211, press 6 for immediate support. If you’re in B.C., dial 211 and say you’re from Alberta.
- Call Counselling Alberta at 1-833-827-4230 or visit counsellingalberta.com for online counselling services.
- Addiction supports are also available:
- Call the AHS Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 or Health Link at 811.
- Call the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program at 1-844-383-7688 for same-day treatment with no fees, no waitlist.
- In support of bus tours for residents to see damage, mental health and social support referral services will be on site prior for helping people to prepare, as well as on the buses and afterwards to ensure people know where they can turn for help.