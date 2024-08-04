Thunder Bay Weather: Mostly Cloudy Start with Sunshine on the Way

Thunder Bay is starting off with mostly cloudy skies this morning, with the temperature at 17.6°C. The humidity is relatively comfortable at 64%, with a light breeze coming from the north at 8 km/h. Visibility is excellent, extending up to 24 km. As the day progresses, the fog patches that formed overnight will dissipate, giving way to mainly sunny skies. The temperature is expected to rise to a pleasant high of 24°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high sun exposure, so be sure to protect your skin if you’re outside for extended periods.

Tonight, the skies will clear, and the temperature will drop to a cool 10°C, making for a crisp, clear night. Monday will be sunny with a slight breeze from the northwest at 20 km/h, easing off by noon. The high will again reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will continue the sunny streak with a high of 22°C, but cloud cover will increase later in the evening. By Wednesday, expect a shift to cloudier skies with a 40% chance of showers and a cooler high of 19°C.

Historical Weather Facts for Early August

Thunder Bay’s early August weather typically includes warm days and cooler nights, with the area often experiencing clear skies thanks to its location near Lake Superior. This large body of water can influence the local climate, leading to milder temperatures and occasional morning fog.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today is a good day for light summer clothing. However, given the cooler temperatures expected tonight and in the early morning, a light jacket or sweater would be wise if you’re planning to be out after sunset. Don’t forget sunscreen and sunglasses during the day due to the high UV index.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s location on the shores of Lake Superior means it often experiences more stable and milder summer weather compared to areas further inland. The lake helps moderate temperatures, keeping summer days warm but not overly hot, and nights cool.