Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather: Foggy Start, Sunny Day Ahead

This morning, Fort Frances and Atikokan are starting with a cool temperature of around 10.3°C. The humidity is at a high 99%, and the wind is calm, coming from the west-northwest at 2 km/h. While conditions were not observed at the time, the day is expected to begin with some fog patches, which will dissipate as the morning progresses. The sky will turn mostly sunny, with increasing cloudiness later in the morning. The high for today is expected to reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is essential if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to a low of 11°C, making for a cool and clear night. Monday will start off sunny, but clouds will start to build in the afternoon. The high will reach 23°C, with a very high UV index of 8.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C, followed by a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and a cooler high of 21°C.

Historical Weather Facts for Early August

In Fort Frances and Atikokan, early August typically features warm days and cool nights, perfect for outdoor activities. The presence of nearby lakes and rivers often contributes to morning fog, which burns off as the day progresses.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Layering is key today. A light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable during the cool morning, but you can shed those layers as the day warms up. Don’t forget your sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Fort Frances Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances is situated on the Rainy River and is known for its rich history and beautiful natural surroundings. The area’s weather is influenced by its proximity to large bodies of water, which can moderate temperatures and increase humidity, leading to frequent morning fog in the summer.