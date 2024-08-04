BioSteel Championship: Thrilling Final Round Showdown Set at Ambassador Golf Club

WINDSOR, Ontario – As we move into the final day of the BioSteel Championship, all eyes are on Joey Savoie and Mason Williams, who share the lead at an impressive 20-under par. Savoie, the Canadian contender, has delivered three consecutive bogey-free rounds, setting the stage for an exciting finale at the Ambassador Golf Club.

Starting strong from the first tee, Savoie quickly found his rhythm, sinking two birdies and an eagle in his opening three holes. His familiarity with the course, having played here multiple times, has undoubtedly been a key factor in his stellar performance. Reflecting on his comfort with the layout, Savoie noted, “It feels like coming home in some ways… the familiarity makes it easier, and I’m just happy to be playing this course.”

Meanwhile, Mason Williams is hot on his heels, matching Savoie’s 20-under total. Williams made his mark with a blistering 9-under 61 in the second round and maintained his momentum with a solid 64 on Saturday. Notably, Williams leads in fairways hit, boasting an impressive 80.95% accuracy, which could be pivotal as he vies for his first PGA TOUR Americas title.

With five Canadians in the top 20 and a tight race at the top, the final round promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Will Savoie clinch his first victory on home soil, or will Williams seize the moment? Tune in to find out.