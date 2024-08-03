Toronto Weather: Warm and Humid with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Toronto is experiencing warm weather today, with temperatures rising to a high of 30°C by the afternoon. The day started off mild, around 22°C, with mostly clear skies. Winds are light, coming from the south at around 20 km/h, which adds to the humidity, making it feel more like 38°C later in the day.

Forecast: Today’s weather will remain mostly sunny in the morning, but as the day progresses, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. The humidex will push the “feels like” temperature to a sweltering 38°C, so it’s important to stay hydrated and seek shade when possible. The evening will cool down slightly, with temperatures dropping to 25°C under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will see similar conditions, with temperatures around 28°C and continued humidity, though there’s a higher chance of rain later in the day.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Given the heat and humidity, opt for lightweight and breathable clothing today. A hat and sunglasses are also advisable, especially if you’re planning to be outside during the peak heat hours.

Weather Trivia: On this day back in 1955, Toronto reached a scorching high of 35.6°C, making it one of the hottest August 3rds on record for the city.