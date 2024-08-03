Thunder Bay Weather: Pleasant Day with Sunshine and Mild Temperatures

Thunder Bay is enjoying clear skies today with temperatures reaching up to 24°C. Winds are light, coming from the southwest at around 15 km/h, making for a comfortable and pleasant day. The humidity is moderate, ensuring the day stays enjoyable without feeling too sticky.

Forecast: Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to a cool 12°C. The weekend promises more sunshine, with Saturday seeing a high of 25°C and clear skies continuing into the evening with a low of 10°C. Sunday will remain sunny with a high of 24°C. As we move into next week, expect temperatures to hover around 22°C to 24°C, with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: With the warm and sunny weather, light and comfortable clothing is perfect for the day. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s record high for this date was 32.2°C set in 1989, so while today is warm, it’s still quite a bit cooler than the historical high