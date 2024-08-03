Sioux Lookout Weather: Hot with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Sioux Lookout is experiencing a warm day with a high of 29°C. The humidex will make it feel like 37°C, so it’s going to be quite a steamy afternoon. Winds are coming from the southwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, adding a breezy feel to the day.

Forecast: There’s a 40% chance of showers this afternoon, with a potential risk of thunderstorms. By late afternoon, the wind will shift to the northwest, maintaining its gusty nature. Tonight, the skies will be mainly cloudy with a continued 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight as temperatures drop to 18°C.

Looking ahead, Sunday will bring sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures around 24°C, making for a pleasant day.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Given the hot and humid conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. However, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, it’s a good idea to have a light rain jacket or umbrella handy.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout has seen some extreme temperatures on this date, with the highest recorded being 31.7°C in 1947. Today’s weather is warm, but not quite record-breaking​