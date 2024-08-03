Montreal Weather: Steamy with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Montreal is sweltering today with a temperature reaching up to 32°C, feeling like 35°C due to the humidity. The skies are partly cloudy, and a light southwest wind at 10 km/h is offering little relief. The humidity is at 51%, and the barometric pressure is stable at 1009.82 hPa.

Forecast: Today’s weather is expected to remain hot with the humidex making it feel like 41°C by late afternoon. As the day progresses, there’s a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms starting in the late afternoon, increasing to 60% into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of 23°C tonight with continued chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will see similar conditions with a high of 29°C, but a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected throughout the day. By Monday, temperatures will drop to around 23°C, bringing a break from the heat but with continued rain and thunderstorms.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Today’s steamy weather calls for light, breathable clothing. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for the potential thunderstorms later in the day.

Weather Trivia: On this date in 1988, Montreal recorded a high of 33.3°C. Today’s temperatures, while hot, are still just below that historic mark