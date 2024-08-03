Marten Falls Forecast Sunshine and Cooling Nights Ahead

Marten Falls / Ogoki is enjoying a clear day with temperatures reaching up to 24°C. Winds are light, coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, keeping the day pleasantly warm without feeling too hot.

Forecast: Tonight, clear skies will prevail, with temperatures dropping to a cool 10°C, making for a crisp and refreshing evening. Over the weekend, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C and a slight chance of showers. The trend of cooler nights continues, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C.

Sunday looks sunny with a high of 22°C, ideal for outdoor activities. However, the beginning of the week will see a shift to cloudier skies and cooler temperatures, with highs around 18°C and a chance of showers on Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Given the warm daytime temperatures, light and comfortable clothing is recommended. However, as the temperatures drop at night, having a sweater or light jacket handy will keep you comfortable.

Weather Trivia: The highest recorded temperature for Ogoki on this date was 30.9°C in 2023, which means today is warm but far from record-breaking