Kenora Weather: A Day of Sun and Clouds with Evening Showers

Kenora is enjoying a mix of sun and clouds today, with the temperature climbing up to 24°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, providing a gentle breeze that adds to the pleasant weather. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 1009.8 hPa, and the humidity is moderate at 60%.

Forecast: Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will calm down, and fog patches are likely to develop overnight, bringing the temperature down to a cool 18°C.

For Sunday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 24°C, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities. The following days will maintain similar conditions, with daytime highs around 24°C and partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers, with temperatures slightly dropping to 22°C.

Historical Weather Trivia: On this date, the highest recorded temperature in Kenora was 35.6°C in 1975. While today is warm, it’s far from that historic heat​.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in light, breathable clothing today, but keep a light jacket or umbrella handy for the evening showers. The cooler night temperatures will make for a comfortable evening.