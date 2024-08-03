Greater Sudbury Weather: A Hot Day with Sunshine Ahead

Greater Sudbury is experiencing warm and sunny weather today, with temperatures climbing to a high of 30°C. The humidex will make it feel like a sweltering 36°C. Winds from the north will pick up slightly to around 20 km/h later in the morning, providing a little relief from the heat.

Forecast: Tonight, expect clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures dropping to a low of 18°C. Tomorrow brings a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C, along with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The cooler weather will continue into next week, with highs around 22-24°C and partly cloudy skies expected.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Today’s hot weather calls for lightweight, breathable clothing. Don’t forget your sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re heading out, and keep a light jacket handy for the cooler evening.

Weather Trivia: On this date in 1988, Sudbury recorded a high of 35.3°C, a significant departure from today’s already warm conditions. While today is hot, it’s not quite record-breaking!