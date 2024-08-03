Fort Frances Weather: A Sunny Day with Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Fort Frances is enjoying a sunny day with temperatures reaching a comfortable high of 25°C. Winds are light, coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, providing a gentle breeze to accompany the warm weather. The humidity remains moderate, keeping the day pleasant.

Forecast: Tonight, the clear skies will continue, leading to a cooler evening with temperatures dropping to around 10°C. As the weekend progresses, Sunday will remain sunny with a high of 25°C. However, starting Monday, expect a shift to cloudier conditions with a high of 22°C, followed by a chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures cooling down to 21°C and 20°C respectively.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light and comfortable clothing is perfect for today’s weather. However, as temperatures drop tonight, you might want to have a jacket handy for the cooler evening.

Weather Trivia: On this date, the highest temperature recorded in Fort Frances was 31.2°C in 2021, so today’s weather is warm but still well below that mark