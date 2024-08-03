Dryden Weather: Warm Day with a Chance of Showers

Dryden is experiencing warm and mainly sunny weather today, with temperatures reaching up to 29°C by mid-afternoon. The humidex will make it feel like a hot 37°C, so it’s essential to stay hydrated. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, providing a slight breeze.

Forecast: There is a 40% chance of showers this afternoon, with a potential risk of thunderstorms. As the day progresses, the sky will become mainly cloudy, and the chance of showers will continue into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 18°C, and fog patches may develop as the winds calm down.

Looking ahead, Sunday promises sunny weather with cooler temperatures around 23°C, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Given the high temperatures and humid conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Keep a light jacket or umbrella handy in case of a sudden shower or thunderstorm.

Weather Trivia: While today’s temperature is high, the record for this time of year in Dryden was set in 2017, with a scorching 30.9°C.