Webequie Weather: Breezy Day with Sunshine and Possible Overnight Showers

A Sunny Day Ahead for Webequie

This morning in Webequie, the weather is clear with a temperature of 20°C. The humidity is at 65%, and the wind is coming from the west-northwest at 13 km/h, with gusts up to 30 km/h. The current humidex makes it feel like 23°C, and visibility is excellent at 16 km.

As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud with the skies clearing to full sunshine by noon. The wind will increase, becoming west at 30 km/h late this morning, before easing to light conditions in the afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 25°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so be sure to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight and Weekend: Showers and Clear Skies

Tonight, the skies will remain clear early in the evening but will turn partly cloudy overnight with a 60% chance of showers. There’s also a possibility of a thunderstorm before morning, as winds pick up to 30 km/h from the northwest. The temperature will drop to a cool 14°C.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will remain from the northwest at 30 km/h before becoming light later in the day. The high will be 21°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5. The night will be clear and cool, with a low of 10°C.

Sunday is expected to be sunny but cooler, with a high of 19°C and clear skies continuing into the night, with temperatures dropping to 9°C.

What to Wear: Light Layers and Rain Gear

Today’s warm and breezy weather is perfect for light clothing, but be prepared with a rain jacket or umbrella for the overnight showers. With cooler nights ahead, a light sweater or jacket will be useful.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know Webequie is known for its pristine natural surroundings? With clear skies expected this weekend, it’s a great time to explore the beautiful outdoors.